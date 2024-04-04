IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their third straight win of the season on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium on April 3. The win propelled KKR to the top of the IPL points table, replacing Rajasthan Roayls, which slipped to the second spot.

1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): After the clash against Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders has jumped to the top spot on the points table. KKR scored 272 runs in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. This is the second-highest IPL team score, after Sunrisers Hyderabad's 277 vs Mumbai Indians on March 27 this season. KKR and Rajasthan are the unbeaten sides in the tournament so far. KKR have 6 points and a net run rate of 2.518.

2. Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Rajasthan Royals have slipped to the second position with 6 points and a net run rate of 1.249. The team has won all the three matches it played so far. The Sanju Samson-led side seem to have ticked all the right boxes with the likes of Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler, and top bowlers Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin making a huge impact.

3. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings is performing remarkably well in the ongoing IPL season. The team has won 2 of their 3 matches so far. With MS Dhoni peaking again, CSK will be hoping for more victories as the season progresses. CSK currently have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.976.

4. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): After its win against the RCB on 2 April, LSG jumped from the 6th slot to the 4th in the points table. The team is witnessing some remarkable performances by tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, Nicholas Pooran, and Quinton de Kock. LSG have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.483.

5. Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans are in the 5 slot on the points table. The team has played three matches, won two and lost one. The Shubman Gill-led side have 4 points. However, it has a negative run rate of -0.738.

6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): SRH is led by World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins. The team, which features Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma, currently occupy the sixth slot. The team have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.204.

7. Punjab Kings (PBKS): The Shikhar Dhawan-led side is struggling to find its feet in the IPL this season. The team have lost two matches and won only one so far. The Punjab franchise have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.337.

8. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, the former RCB skipper, is currently wearing the Orange cap, but the team's overall performance is shaky. The Faf du Plesis-led franchise currently have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.876.

9. Delhi Capitals (DC): The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have slipped from the seventh to the ninth position in the points table. The team has only one win in three matches. DC have 2 points and a negative run rate of -0.016.

10. Mumbai Indians (MI): The Hardik Pandya-led MI is yet to show their rise to their potential in this IPL season. The skipper is also facing unprecedented cristicism, and is being booed by the audience. MI lost all the three matches played so far. The team is currently is placed at the bottom of the table with zero points and a net run rate of -1.423.

