IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders leap to top slot after KKR vs DC clash. Check updated list here
IPL Points Table 2024: KKR is now on the top of the points table while Delhi Capitals slipped to number 9 after it was trounced by the former.
IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their third straight win of the season on Wednesday, comfortably defeating the Delhi Capitals by 106 runs at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium on April 3. The win propelled KKR to the top of the IPL points table, replacing Rajasthan Roayls, which slipped to the second spot.