IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan Royals registered their third straight win of the season on Monday, comfortably defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets at their home ground. The win sees RR move to the top of the IPL points table, while Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom and Chennai Super Kings have slipped to 3rd spot.