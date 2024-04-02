IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan Royals registered their third straight win of the season on Monday, comfortably defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets at their home ground. The win sees RR move to the top of the IPL points table, while Mumbai Indians remain at the bottom and Chennai Super Kings have slipped to 3rd spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Royals have had a solid start to the season, starting with a win over Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match, followed by a win over Delhi Capitals and now Mumbai Indians. The Sanju Samson-led side seem to have ticked all the right boxes with the likes of Riyan Parag, Jos Buttler and top bowlers Trent Boult and Ravichandran Ashwin. RR now have 6 points and a net run rate of 1.249.

2) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders are the only other unbeaten side in the tournament so far and will have a chance to go top when they take on Delhi Capitals on Monday. KKR currently have 4 points and a net run rate of 1.047.

3) Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings have performed remarkably well this IPL season, winning 2 of their 3 matches so far. And with MS Dhoni at the peak of his form, CSK will be hoping for many more wins as the season progresses. CSK currently hold 4 points and a net run rate of 0.976.

4) Gujarat Titans (GT): Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to record their second win of the season. However, the Shubman Gill-led side still have a negative run-rate of -0.738 after being thrashed by Chennai Super Kings in their second encounter of the season.

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Led by World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins and featuring the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad have looked in great shape this season, but their on-field performances haven't quite translated into the points table. SRH lost their opening match to KKR in a tight encounter, followed by a thumping win over Mumbai Indians and a loss to Gujarat Titans. SRH have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.204.

6) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): KL Rahul's side are sixth on the points table following their win over Punjab Kings. LSG have 2 points and a net run rate of 0.025. The Lucknow-based franchise will have a chance to move up the points table with a win against RCB on Tuesday.

7) Delhi Capitals (DC): Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals have won just 1 of their 3 matches so far and currently sit 7th on the points table. However, back-to-back defeats in their opening two matches have left DC with a negative run-rate of -0.016. DC will look to continue their winning run when they host Kolkata Knight Riders on April 4.

8) Punjab Kings (PBKS): The Shikhar Dhawan-led side have struggled to find their feet in the IPL this season, losing to RCB and LSG after beating DC in their opening match. The Punjab franchise have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.337.

9) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Despite some great performances from Virat Kohli at the top and Dinesh Karthik at the bottom, RCB have struggled to get going this IPL season. The Faf du Plesis-led franchise currently have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.711.

10) Mumbai Indians (MI): Mumbai Indians have looked a shadow of their older self following a change in captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya. MI haven't managed to win a single game this season and are ranked at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.423.

