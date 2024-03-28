IPL points table: CSK continue on top, SRH jump to 3rd spot. Check the updated list here
IPL points table: Chennai Super Kings lead the IPL Points Table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.979, maintaining their dominance in the league. Sunrisers Hyderabad rise to the third position in the points table after a victory against Mumbai Indians.
IPL points table: While Chennai Super Kings have continued to be on top of the IPL Points Table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made major gains are now placed on the third position. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have dropped several places on the points table and are now placed on the 9th position.