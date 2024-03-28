IPL points table: Chennai Super Kings lead the IPL Points Table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.979, maintaining their dominance in the league. Sunrisers Hyderabad rise to the third position in the points table after a victory against Mumbai Indians.

While Chennai Super Kings have continued to be on top of the IPL Points Table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made major gains are now placed on the third position. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have dropped several places on the points table and are now placed on the 9th position.

1) Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side continues to be on top of the IPL points table with 4 points to their name and a net run rate of 1.979. Despite the change in captaincy from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad, the defending champions have not seen a dip in their fortunes, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening game and Gujarat Titans in the subsequent clash.

2) Rajasthan Royals (RR): The Sanju Samson-led side have two points to their name with a victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the sole IPL match so far. The Royals will have an opportunity to get to the top of IPL points table with a victory against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

3) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): With a thumping 31 run victory againt the Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad have now gone up to the third position in the points table. The Pat Cummins-led side have 2 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.675.

4) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Kolkata Knight Riders have had a solid start to IPL 2024 with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening encounter. KKR are currently 4th on the IPL points table with 2 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.200.

The Kolkata-based franchise will next be seen playing against Royal Chalengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

5) Punjab Kings (PBKS): The Shikhar Dhawan-led side have had a bittersweet start to IPL 2024 after beating Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening match and losing to RCB in their next encounter. With 2 points to their name and a net run rate of 0.025, PBKS currently sit in fifth position.

6) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Similar to Punjab Kings, RCB have had a mixed start to the season after losing against CSK in the tournament opener and then strongly coming back with a victory in their next encounter. RCB currently have 2 points to their name and a net run rate of -0.180. The Faf Du Plesis led side will have an opportunity to go up on the points table with a victory against KKR on Friday.

7) Gujarat Titans (GT): Last year's runner ups, Gujarat Titans started the tournament on a high defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 runs in Ahmedabad. However, the Shubman Gill led side faltered against the might of CSK in the subsequent gaming, losing the match by 63 runs in Chennai.

With 2 points against their name and a net run rate of -1.425, GT are firmly placed on the 7th spot in the IPL points table.

8) Delhi Capitals (DC): Despite the comeback of Rishabh Pant into the squad, Delhi Capitals failed to make an impression in their opening game against Punjab Kings and lost the game by 4 wickets. The Delhi-based franchise currently holds 2 points to their name and possesses a net run rate of -0.455.

9) Mumbai Indians (MI): The change in captaincy has failed to produce results for the Mumbai Indians with the franchise losing both their matches so far. With no points to their name and a net run rate of -0.925, the Hardik Pandya-led side are currently on the 9th spot.

10) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): With a thumping loss against Rajasthan Royals in their opening game, LSG are placed in the 10th position. However, the KL Rahul-led franchise will next be seen in action on Saturday, facing off against the Punjab Kings.

