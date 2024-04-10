IPL 2024 Points Table: The ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has captured widespread interest, enchanting viewers with its thrilling matches unfolding daily. With each match, significant changes are seen in the IPL 2024 points table.

After yesterday's match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, the order of the both the teams havent changed, however, the points on the table have chnaged with SRH now has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.344 while PBKS has 4 points with net run rate of -0.196. In the five matches played so far, SRH has won 3 and lost 2 while PBKS has won 2 and lost 3.

Currently, the team holding the top spot is the undefeated Rajasthan with 8 points and have a net run rate of 1.120. KKR who recently lost its first match of the season on 8 April is at second rank with six points with net run rate of 1.528. KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants is placed at number 3 with six points with net run rate of 0.775 followed by CSK with six points and a net run rate of 0.666. In the five matches played so far, CSK has won 3 and lost 2.

The Gujarat Giants which have secured just two win is placed at number 7 with four points and net run rate of -0.797. After finally securing its first win in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indian is ranked at number eight with 2 points with a net run rate of -0.704. Though Virat Kohli is in form and is also leading in the Orange Cap list, RCB as a team has failed to show its charm yet. The team has won only 1 match in the 5 matches played so far. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.843. The Delhi Capitals is placed at the bottom of the points table. The Rishabh Pant led team have secured two points and has a net run rate of -1.370.

