IPL Points Table: Rajasthan Royals holds top spot; DC settles at last. Check updates list after SRH vs PBKS clash
IPL Points Table: Rajasthan Royals continue to dominate with 8 points, while KKR, Lucknow Super Giants, and CSK closely follow with 6 points each. Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians struggle at the bottom of the table.
IPL 2024 Points Table: The ongoing 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has captured widespread interest, enchanting viewers with its thrilling matches unfolding daily. With each match, significant changes are seen in the IPL 2024 points table.
