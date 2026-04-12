IPL: Prasidh Krishnas 4-fer helps GT restrict LSG to 164/8 in 20 overs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Gujarat Titans' (GT) pacer Prasidh Krishna claimed four wickets as he helped his team restrict Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 164/8 in 20 overs in the first innings of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Krishna claimed bowling figures of 4/28 in 4 overs as he scalped the wickets of LSG opener Aiden Markram, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, and Mukul Choudhary, not letting the hosts get any momentum through their innings. However, with the help of a 30 from Markram and contributions from their lower-order, LSG set GT the target of 165.

After GT skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl, the Super Giants' innings began with intent. Mitchell Marsh looked dangerous early on, smashing a six and a four in a 4-ball cameo of 11 runs before Kagiso Rabada (1/54 in 4 overs) sent him back in the second over.

Rishabh Pant (18) joined Aiden Markram, and the duo briefly threatened to take the game away, but the former lost his wicket to Mohammed Siraj. However, LSG managed to score 60/2 in six overs.

The introduction of Prasidh Krishna proved to be the turning point. Krishna dismissed the set Aiden Markram (30 off 21) on the final ball of the 7th over. He then returned to remove the young Ayush Badoni (9) and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (19), who had just begun to break the shackles with back-to-back sixes off Rashid Khan.

Krishna finished his exceptional spell with figures of 4/28 as he also got rid of LSG's last match hero Mukul Choudhary, effectively breaking the backbone of the LSG batting lineup.

George Linde (16 off 10) and an unexpected cameo from Mohammed Shami (12 off 5), including a last-over six, helped LSG push the total past the 160-mark. GT bowler Ashok Sharma also remained clinical at the death, finishing with 2/32.