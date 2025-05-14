IPL removes stats of Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals players from abandoned PBKS vs DC tie, creates confusion

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 in Dharamshala was abandoned due to security reasons. The match is set to be replayed on May 24 in Jaipur. Prabhsimran Singh (50* off 28) and Priyansh Arya (70 off 34) smashed 122 for the first wicket. Priyansh was dismissed by T Natarajan. Notably, Madhav Tiwari made his T20 debut in that match.

The official IPL website has removed those stats and videos from its database. This leaves us with a lot of doubts.

Prabhsimran Singh's season tally Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh had scored 437 runs before the start of the match vs DC in Dharamshala. His season tally moved to 487 runs after his half-century. The official website currently shows 437 runs, and it will result in an awkward situation if he misses the orange cap by 49 runs.

On the other hand, including his fifty will give him an unfair advantage over the other batters in the race. Prabhsimran would have taken 15 league innings to reach a tally, whereas the other batters would have played only 14 innings.

Can his knock be counted for his overall T20 and IPL career numbers and be left out of IPL 2025 numbers? Doing so will result in more confusion.

Madhav Tiwari's debut cap Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiwari made his T20 debut in the Dharamshala game against Punjab Kings. The match itself is set to be replayed. Does it mean that Madhav Tiwari is yet to make his debut?

Precedent: 2002 Champions trophy final The final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 was played between Sri Lanka and India on two consecutive days. Popular record portals like ESPNcricinfo include the batting and bowling performances of players on both days. However, the records are not maintained by the International Cricket Council, the governing body of international cricket.