IPL removes stats of Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals players from abandoned PBKS vs DC tie, creates confusion

Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya's half-centuries against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala have been removed from the tournament stats page of the official IPL website. The match is set to be played again on May 24. 

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated14 May 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Punjab Kings' batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya scored half-centuries against Delhi Capitals on May 8. The match was called off due to security reasons.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 in Dharamshala was abandoned due to security reasons. The match is set to be replayed on May 24 in Jaipur. Prabhsimran Singh (50* off 28) and Priyansh Arya (70 off 34) smashed 122 for the first wicket. Priyansh was dismissed by T Natarajan. Notably, Madhav Tiwari made his T20 debut in that match.

The official IPL website has removed those stats and videos from its database. This leaves us with a lot of doubts.

 

Prabhsimran Singh's season tally

Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh had scored 437 runs before the start of the match vs DC in Dharamshala. His season tally moved to 487 runs after his half-century. The official website currently shows 437 runs, and it will result in an awkward situation if he misses the orange cap by 49 runs.

On the other hand, including his fifty will give him an unfair advantage over the other batters in the race. Prabhsimran would have taken 15 league innings to reach a tally, whereas the other batters would have played only 14 innings.

Can his knock be counted for his overall T20 and IPL career numbers and be left out of IPL 2025 numbers? Doing so will result in more confusion.

Madhav Tiwari's debut cap

Madhya Pradesh's Madhav Tiwari made his T20 debut in the Dharamshala game against Punjab Kings. The match itself is set to be replayed. Does it mean that Madhav Tiwari is yet to make his debut?

 

Precedent: 2002 Champions trophy final

The final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 was played between Sri Lanka and India on two consecutive days. Popular record portals like ESPNcricinfo include the batting and bowling performances of players on both days. However, the records are not maintained by the International Cricket Council, the governing body of international cricket.

It remains to be seen whether Prabhsimran Singh (50*), Priyansh Arya (70), T Natarajan (wicket of Priyansh), and Madhav Tiwari (debut) will be counted partially or fully. The Association of Cricket Statisticians & Historians (X account: @ACScricket), one of the well-known entities, is yet to weigh in on the topic.

 
