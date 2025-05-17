Subscribe

IPL Restart; RCB vs KKR, Virat Kohli's upcoming milestones

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli needs 67 runs to become the first batter to score 9000 runs for a team in T20s.

Published17 May 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Friday, May 16, 2025. (PTI)
Virat Kohli breaking records has been the norm in the Indian Premier League. The star batter can break as many as three records when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

9000 T20 runs for one franchisee

Only 26 batters have scored 9000 runs in the history of T20 cricket and just seven of them have managed to score 5000 runs for one team. Virat Kohli needs 67 runs to reach 9000 runs for RCB in T20s.

Most runs for a team in T20s

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8933 runs

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians: 6031 runs

James Vince, Hampshire: 5934 runs

Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings: 5529 runs

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: 5298 runs

Luke Wright, Sussex: 5045 runs

Steven Croft, Lancashire: 5018 runs

 

Most runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL

Virat Kohli will be the leading run-scorer against KKR, if he manages to score 72 runs on Saturday.

David Warner: 1093 runs (28 innings)

Rohit Sharma: 1083 runs (35 innings)

Virat Kohli: 1021 runs (32 innings)

Eight fifty-plus scores in an IPL season

Virat Kohli has scored 7 fifty-plus scores in IPL 2025. He will be the first batter to score eight or more fifty-plus scores in three different seasons.

PlayerTeamInstances (Fifty-plus scores)
Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BengaluruTwo (11 in 2016, 8 in 2023)
David WarnerSunrisers HyderabadTwo (9 in 2016, 9 in 2019)
Chris GayleRoyal Challengers BengaluruOne (8 in 2012)
Kane WilliamsonSunrisers HyderabadOne (8 in 2018)
Jos ButtlerRajasthan RoyalsOne (8 in 2022)
Faf du PlessisRoyal Challengers BengaluruOne (8 in 2023)

However, there is a good chance of rain in Bengaluru later today, which may derail Virat Kohli's first outing after his retirement from Test cricket.

