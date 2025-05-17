IPL Restart; RCB vs KKR, Virat Kohli's upcoming milestones

Virat Kohli breaking records has been the norm in the Indian Premier League. The star batter can break as many as three records when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.
Only 26 batters have scored 9000 runs in the history of T20 cricket and just seven of them have managed to score 5000 runs for one team. Virat Kohli needs 67 runs to reach 9000 runs for RCB in T20s.
Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8933 runs
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians: 6031 runs
James Vince, Hampshire: 5934 runs
Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings: 5529 runs
MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: 5298 runs
Luke Wright, Sussex: 5045 runs
Steven Croft, Lancashire: 5018 runs
Virat Kohli will be the leading run-scorer against KKR, if he manages to score 72 runs on Saturday.
David Warner: 1093 runs (28 innings)
Rohit Sharma: 1083 runs (35 innings)
Virat Kohli: 1021 runs (32 innings)
Virat Kohli has scored 7 fifty-plus scores in IPL 2025. He will be the first batter to score eight or more fifty-plus scores in three different seasons.
|Player
|Team
|Instances (Fifty-plus scores)
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Two (11 in 2016, 8 in 2023)
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Two (9 in 2016, 9 in 2019)
|Chris Gayle
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|One (8 in 2012)
|Kane Williamson
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|One (8 in 2018)
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|One (8 in 2022)
|Faf du Plessis
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|One (8 in 2023)
However, there is a good chance of rain in Bengaluru later today, which may derail Virat Kohli's first outing after his retirement from Test cricket.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.