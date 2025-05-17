IPL Restart; RCB vs KKR, Virat Kohli's upcoming milestones

Virat Kohli breaking records has been the norm in the Indian Premier League. The star batter can break as many as three records when Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

9000 T20 runs for one franchisee Only 26 batters have scored 9000 runs in the history of T20 cricket and just seven of them have managed to score 5000 runs for one team. Virat Kohli needs 67 runs to reach 9000 runs for RCB in T20s.

Most runs for a team in T20s Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8933 runs

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians: 6031 runs

James Vince, Hampshire: 5934 runs

Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings: 5529 runs

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings: 5298 runs

Luke Wright, Sussex: 5045 runs

Steven Croft, Lancashire: 5018 runs

Most runs vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Virat Kohli will be the leading run-scorer against KKR, if he manages to score 72 runs on Saturday.

David Warner: 1093 runs (28 innings)

Rohit Sharma: 1083 runs (35 innings)

Virat Kohli: 1021 runs (32 innings)

Eight fifty-plus scores in an IPL season Virat Kohli has scored 7 fifty-plus scores in IPL 2025. He will be the first batter to score eight or more fifty-plus scores in three different seasons.

Player Team Instances (Fifty-plus scores) Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru Two (11 in 2016, 8 in 2023) David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad Two (9 in 2016, 9 in 2019) Chris Gayle Royal Challengers Bengaluru One (8 in 2012) Kane Williamson Sunrisers Hyderabad One (8 in 2018) Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals One (8 in 2022) Faf du Plessis Royal Challengers Bengaluru One (8 in 2023)

However, there is a good chance of rain in Bengaluru later today, which may derail Virat Kohli's first outing after his retirement from Test cricket.