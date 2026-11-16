IPL retention last date: How many players a franchise can retain before December 16 mini auction? All you need to know

Amidst the celebrations of India's ODI and t20I series victories in New Zealand, the focus shifts towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) retentions, the deadline of which is November 17. A lot has happened in terms of trades over the last few weeks, and some big surprises are expected on the final day as well as all the 10 franchises are set to release their retention list for IPL 2027.

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The IPL 2027 retention deadline was initially scheduled to November 15, exactly a month before the December 16 mini-auction in Goa. But in a communique sent to all the 1- franchises on November 2, the BCCI extended the deadline by two days, which means that the teams have until November 17 to finalise their list of retained and released players.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the extension of the IPL 2027 retention deadline came after a clash of dates with the India vs New Zealand fifth ODI, which also took place on November 15. Following the IPL 2027 retention, the player registration window will close on November 23.

The franchises will then have time until December 1 to submit their final list of player choices for the auction. The final IPL 2027 player auction list will be released on December 3, which will include the player sets. All the 10 franchises will have a total salary cap of Rs. 157 crore for IPL 2027, which consists of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees.

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The total amount of the retentions will be deducted from the total salary cap, while the rest of the amount to be used in the mini auction.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams

How many players a franchise can retain? Unlike in the mega auction, there is no limit on number of retained players in a mini-auction, thus giving a free hand to all the franchises to retain its core. According to IPL regulations, the total squad size should not exceed 25 players, with a maximum of 8 overseas players per franchise.

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For example, ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Punjab Kings retained as many as 21 players and went to auction only to hunt four players. Similarly, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans chose to retain 20 players each for the same. It will be interesting to see how Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shape up on IPL 2027 retention day after having one through a complete coaching staff overhaul.

List of IPL 2027 trades so far Meanwhile, the IPL 2027 trade window witnessed some big names in Indian cricket shifting their bases with as many as 10 players moving from one franchise to another. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are among them.

Rishabh Pant - From Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals - ₹ 15 crore

15 crore Kuldeep Yadav - From Delhi Capitals to LSG - ₹ 13.25 crore

13.25 crore T Natarajan - From Delhi Capitals to Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹ ₹ 5 crore

5 crore Zeeshan Ansari - From Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi Capitals - ₹ 40 lakh

40 lakh Liam Livingstone - From Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings - ₹ 6 crore

6 crore Jack Edwards - From Sunrisers Hyderabad to CSK - ₹ 3 crore

3 crore Khaleel Ahmed - From CSK to Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹ 4.8 crore

4.8 crore Nathan Ellis - From CSK to Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹ 2 crore

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Hardik Pandya - From Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings - ₹ 18 crore

18 crore Arshdeep Singh - From Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians - ₹ 18 crore

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in