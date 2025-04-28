IPL RR vs GT match today: AI predictions, fantasy team; Rajasthan look to arrest slide against high-flying Gujarat

Today's match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Indian Premier League will be a battle between the second best team in the league, Gujarat Titans, versus the second worst, Rajasthan Royals, as far as IPL standings are concerned.

RR vs GT: Head-to-Head The two sides have met each other 7 times in the history of the IPL, ever since GT’s inception in 2022. GT have the upper hand in this rivalry, beating the hosts of today's game 6 out of those 7 matches.

RR faced GT earlier in IPL 2025, at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, and the latter won comfortably by 58 runs.

RR vs GT: AI prediction When asked to predict the winner of today's match, ChatGPT said: "In today's IPL 2025 Match 47, the Gujarat Titans (GT) are favored to win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Here are the key reasons:

"Superior Form: GT have won six of their first eight matches and are currently second in the table. Their consistent performance positions them well for a playoff spot.

"Dominant Head-to-Head Record: GT have won six out of seven matches against RR, including the last encounter by 58 runs.

"Key Players in Form: Captain Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have been scoring consistently. In bowling, Prasidh Krishna leads with 16 wickets, supported by Mohammed Siraj.

“Pitch Conditions: The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur favors chasing teams, and GT's balanced squad is well-suited for this.”

X's Grok, meanwhile, echoed the sentiment saying: “The Gujarat Titans are favourite to beat Rajasthan Royals as both teams have endured contrasting seasons, with GT currently second in the IPL table while RR are close to the bottom in ninth.”

It was a clean AI sweep with Google's Gemini, which said: “Gujarat Titans (GT) are favored to win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to GT's strong recent form, a dominant 6-1 head-to-head record, and RR's current five-match losing streak. GT's balanced bowling attack also suits the Jaipur pitch conditions.”

RR vs GT: Fantasy team Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal (VC), Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar