IPL: Ryan ten Doeschate returns to KKR as Head of Cricket Strategy after India assistant coach stint

Ryan ten Doeschate has rejoined three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their Head of Cricket Strategy, just a day after his stint as the Assistant Coach of the India men's team ended.

The responsibilities of the former Netherlands cricketer at KKR will include player scouting and acquisition, as well as squad planning.

Additionally, ten Doeschate will be an assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC).

"We are delighted to welcome Tendo back to the Knight Riders family. His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role. He will help shape the next phase of growth across the Knight Riders ecosystem," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

Ryan ten Doeschate's association with KKR Ryan ten Doeschate played for KKR from 2011 to 2015, and was part of the IPL title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014.

Known for his calm temperament, all-round abilities and exceptional fielding, ten Doeschate became a fan favourite during his five-year playing stint with KKR.

He then returned to the franchise in 2022 as the fielding coach, a position he served until 2024, the year when KKR lifted their third IPL title. The 46-year-old expressed his excitement about returning to KKR.

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"I'm excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role. This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching & analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy," he said, as per the press release.

Ryan ten Doeschate's coaching stint with India Ryan ten Doeschate joined the India men's cricket team as their assistant coach in July 2024, when Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach.

His responsibilities included assisting in planning net sessions and throwdowns, conducting fielding drills and managing player workloads during heavy transitional phases. Under ten Doeschate as assistant coach, India won the Champions Trophy 2025, the Asia Cup, and the T20 World Cup 2026.

Before transitioning into coaching, ten Doeschate enjoyed an impressive international career with the Netherlands. The accomplished all-rounder represented his country in 33 One-Day Internationals and 24 T20 Internationals, scoring a combined 1,984 runs and picking up 68 wickets across the two white-ball formats.