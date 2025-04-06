IPL SRH vs GT head-to-head: Who has the upper hand, Gujarat Titans or Sunrisers Hyderabad?

After their devastating win in their opening fixture, where they posted the highest innings total in Indian Premier League history, the Sunrisers Hyderabad's season has nosedived with a hat trick of losses. They will be desperate for a win when as they host a Gujarat Titans brimming with confidence.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published6 Apr 2025, 09:55 AM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope Ishan Kishan brings back the above celebration against Gujarat Titans as they will be eager to rise from the bottom of the Indian Premier League table. (ANI Photo)
Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope Ishan Kishan brings back the above celebration against Gujarat Titans as they will be eager to rise from the bottom of the Indian Premier League table. (ANI Photo)(SunRisers Hyderabad-X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Sunday evening in what promises to be a high octane clash. The host will be the more desperate team of the two sides as they sit bottom of the table having suffered a hat trick of losses after their opening fixture win against the Rajasthan Royals, in which they posted the highest ever innings total in the history of the Indian Premier League (286/6). They will need all that batting firepower as it won’t be an easy task against an upbeat GT side, who are brimming with confidence with back-to-back victories, recovering from a loss in their season opener against Punjab Kings.

GT is one of two latest teams that have made their foray into the IPL, so their rivalry with SRH is quite recent. The two teams have played each other 5 times since GT’s inception in 2022 and the Gujarat side has a clear advantage.

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster encounter.

SRH vs GT: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 5 - SRH: 1 win, GT: 3 wins, No Result: 1

The last time the two teams met each other, at the same venue on May 16, 2024, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

SRH’s record at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Total matches played: 59, Won: 36, Lost: 22, No Result: 1

Highest score - 286/6 vs Rajasthan Royals (Mar 23, 2025) - SRH won by 44 runs

Lowest score - 96/10 vs Mumbai Indians (April 6, 2019) - MI won by 40 runs

GT’s record at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Total Matches played: 1, Won: 0, Lost 0, No Result: 1

SRH vs GT: Most Runs

Shubman Gill (GT) - Matches: 4, Runs: 166, Average: 41.50, Strike Rake: 139.49, Highest Score: 101

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - Matches: 4, Runs: 141, Average: 35.25, Strike Rake: 142.42, Highest Score: 65

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Matches: 3, Runs: 103, Average: 34.33, Strike Rake: 127.16, Highest Score: 47

SRH vs GT: Most wickets

B Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.93, Average: 18.14, Best Figures: 5/30

M Shami (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.66, Average: 13.14, Best Figures: 4/21

Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 2, Wickets: 7, Economy: 6.62, Average: 7.57, Best Figures: 4/28

