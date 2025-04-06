IPL SRH vs GT head-to-head: Who has the upper hand, Gujarat Titans or Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Sunday evening in what promises to be a high octane clash. The host will be the more desperate team of the two sides as they sit bottom of the table having suffered a hat trick of losses after their opening fixture win against the Rajasthan Royals, in which they posted the highest ever innings total in the history of the Indian Premier League (286/6). They will need all that batting firepower as it won’t be an easy task against an upbeat GT side, who are brimming with confidence with back-to-back victories, recovering from a loss in their season opener against Punjab Kings.