IPL SRH vs GT head-to-head: Who has the upper hand, Gujarat Titans or Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, on Sunday evening in what promises to be a high octane clash. The host will be the more desperate team of the two sides as they sit bottom of the table having suffered a hat trick of losses after their opening fixture win against the Rajasthan Royals, in which they posted the highest ever innings total in the history of the Indian Premier League (286/6). They will need all that batting firepower as it won’t be an easy task against an upbeat GT side, who are brimming with confidence with back-to-back victories, recovering from a loss in their season opener against Punjab Kings.
GT is one of two latest teams that have made their foray into the IPL, so their rivalry with SRH is quite recent. The two teams have played each other 5 times since GT’s inception in 2022 and the Gujarat side has a clear advantage.
Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster encounter.
Total Matches Played: 5 - SRH: 1 win, GT: 3 wins, No Result: 1
The last time the two teams met each other, at the same venue on May 16, 2024, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
Total matches played: 59, Won: 36, Lost: 22, No Result: 1
Highest score - 286/6 vs Rajasthan Royals (Mar 23, 2025) - SRH won by 44 runs
Lowest score - 96/10 vs Mumbai Indians (April 6, 2019) - MI won by 40 runs
Total Matches played: 1, Won: 0, Lost 0, No Result: 1
Shubman Gill (GT) - Matches: 4, Runs: 166, Average: 41.50, Strike Rake: 139.49, Highest Score: 101
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - Matches: 4, Runs: 141, Average: 35.25, Strike Rake: 142.42, Highest Score: 65
Sai Sudharsan (GT) - Matches: 3, Runs: 103, Average: 34.33, Strike Rake: 127.16, Highest Score: 47
B Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 4, Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.93, Average: 18.14, Best Figures: 5/30
M Shami (GT) - Innings: 3, Wickets: 7, Economy: 7.66, Average: 13.14, Best Figures: 4/21
Mohit Sharma (GT) - Innings: 2, Wickets: 7, Economy: 6.62, Average: 7.57, Best Figures: 4/28
