IPL cricketers withdraw from mini-auction in Abu Dhabi for guaranteed PSL roles; here's a complete list of players

As Abu Dhabi gears up for the mini auction on 16 December at the Etihad Arena for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, a noticeable trend has emerged with several top seasoned international cricketers opting out of the bidding war and moving to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), marking a significant shift in the global T20 landscape.

Advertisement

Unlike the mega auction, an IPL mini-auction comes with uncertainty, especially for those who have passed their prime and are not regulars in international cricket. They not only face the real prospect of going unsold, but if sold, these cricketers will fetch a much lower price.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis, who played IPL for 14 long seasons, was the first one to opt out and commit to PSL. Having made his IPL debut in 2012, Du Plessis played a crucial role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the years.

Calling it a big decision, Du Plessis mentioned PSL a ‘new challenge’. “After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” Du Plessis announced on social media.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old South African promised to come back to IPL again and stated this year's absence "isn't a goodbye". “This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me," he added.

Also Read | After 14 seasons, Faf du Plessis leaves IPL 2026 auction for PSL challenge

Following suit, England all-rounder Moeen Ali also committed to PSL. “I’m really excited to be joining PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team.

"Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best. I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience,” Ali said.

Advertisement

List of players who opted out of IPL 2026 auction Besides, Ali and Du Plessis, a few more top names have withdrawn from the IPL 2026 auction. After being released by Punjab Kings, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted out of the mini-auction. However, he has not committed to PSL.

One of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) main pillars, West Indies' Andre Russell announced his retirement from IPL. However, Russell will still be a part of IPL 2026 in different new role as a "Power Coach". He is yet to commit to a PSL future. Besides, the likes of Kane Williamson and David Warner too have not listed themselves for IPL 2026 and chose PSL instead.

Advertisement

Players to withdraw from IPL 2026 auction with reasons