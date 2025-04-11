IPL Storm: Mumbai Indians get caught in Delhi weather; watch Rohit Sharma’s funny reaction in viral video

The Mumbai Indians are in the national capital ahead of their blockbuster encounter on Sunday against the Delhi Capitals. The 5-time champions had their optional training session, at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi, but it didn’t last long.

As the MI squad got busy in their drills, the skies opened up as rain poured down with strong winds bringing an end to their practice session. As the rains played spoilsport and put a damper to the session, veteran batter Rohit Sharma ensured the spirits were high.

MI shared a video on their social media handles showing the squad rushing back from the middle of the arena to the confines of the dressing room. As players and coaches scampered back to safety, Rohit Sharma hilariously urged his teammates to rush back shouting “Come back, come back” to the likes of Deepak Chahar and Mahela Jayawardene while barely holding his laughter.

Rohit wasn’t done with the fun however as he jokingly asked the cameraperson to not film him but the New Dehli skies. Watch the viral video here:

Delhi Weather Delhi was hit with another dust storm on Friday evening, a day after gusty winds and moderate rain lashed parts of the cities. These thundersqualls have helped drop the mercury in the capital city and its neighbouring areas amid heatwave warnings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city's minimum temperature had fallen by 3 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature dropped by up to 1 degree Celsius during the past 24 hours.

Social media users shared videos of the powerful dust storm, which even caused tree branches to fall in some areas, leading to a halt in traffic.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 DC are off to their best-ever start to a season, winning the first four games. Meanwhile, the 5-time champions are in a precarious position, losing four of their first five matches. Hardik Pandya's men lost their three away matches and will be looking to avoid yet another loss. Will DC make it five in a row, or can MI get its first away win?