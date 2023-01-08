IPL team owners ready to pad up for women’s league

“Moreover, I can count five other key reasons for this excitement. Firstly, IPL as a league and format is established and hugely successful; second, with the equal pay announcement, BCCI has very clearly demonstrated their interest and seriousness in making women’s cricket bigger and better," Karnik said. “Third, we have seen a couple of smaller seasons of Women’s T20 on the sidelines of IPL. Our women’s team is one of the best in the world, and India’s bench strength is increasing faster than we think. You also have to consider that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) is a key area of focus for corporate worldwide. Awareness and programmes around DE&I are taken very seriously and for the right reasons. WIPL could potentially do a lot of good around this. And lastly, WIPL has great potential to expand the advertiser base to multiple brand categories that may not have used cricket as frequently and effectively."