IPL team owners want tournament to stay in India

People familiar with the business of cricket in India said this could be because sponsors like the matches to be played in the country for reasons for brand promotions and activations. Venky Mysore, CEO and managing director of Kolkata Knight Riders said they are fully supportive of the idea of bringing IPL back to India after a gap of two years. "Staging it in a city like Mumbai which has at least three international quality grounds and, perhaps, Pune, will balance the health and safety requirements as well and will be a welcome move. Should the Covid situation improve and the administrators allow spectators to some extent, that would make it even more enjoyable."