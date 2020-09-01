New Delhi: The Emirates Cricket Board on Tuesday spelt out the Covid-related protocol that will be put in place for the Indian Premier League tournament scheduled to begin from 19 September.

ECB said it obtained all necessary permissions for IPL matches at the three venues, namely Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Also, teams will be able to travel directly to the venues and return to their hotels, without having to undergo quarantine.

"We have obtained all necessary permissions for IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. A protocol has been created by the relevant authorities which will see the teams be able to travel directly to the venues and return to their hotels, without having to undergo quarantine," said Emirates Cricket Board.

"The teams will remain in their bio bubbles as per BCCI protocols. Those coming from outside may have to undergo quarantine but those who are already there (in their hotels) need not worry over the travel (for matches)," the cricket body further said.

The statements from ECB assume significance in the wake of Chennai Super Kings' contingent falling prey to the coronavirus with at least 10 support staff and two players testing positive.

The 13th IPL will be held in a bio-secure environment behind closed doors in wake of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The IPL's original March start was scuppered by the first wave of the novel coronavirus and India's cricket board (BCCI) had to pull out all the stops to rescue the Twenty20 league, which has an estimated $6.8 billion brand value.

The tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, will be played under a hastily-arranged title sponsor and will start on Sept. 19 -- nearly six months later than scheduled.

After Vivo paused its title sponsorship for this year's edition, fantasy gaming company Dream11 took it up for ₹222 crore, roughly half of the ₹440 crore the Chinese smartphone maker paid annually.

