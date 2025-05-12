IPL teams can't take action against foreign players missing remainder of 2025 season — here's what report suggests

Indian Premier League (IPL) season 18 is all set to resume from this week, according to multiple media reports. Notably, there are still 16 matches to be played in the IPL, including the playoffs and the final, which would be played on an accelerated schedule once the cash-rich league resumes.

However, even before the IPL 2025 resumption, some problems have started to emerge for the BCCI and the IPL franchises as most of the foreign players have gone home following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan and the cancellation of the Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals match in Dharamshala.

According to a report by Revsportz, RCB have already been informed about a foreign batsman who will not return for the IPL, while an injured Josh Hazlewood may also not return to India.

Reportedly, IPL franchises cannot take any action against a foreign player if they refuse to return for the tournament due to a force majeure clause in their contracts. In simple terms, this contract excuses individuals/parties from fulfilling their contracts in the event of an extraordinary event beyond their control.

When is IPL 2025 resuming? Another report by Revsportz, the BCCI is currently waiting for an official confirmation from the government before resuming the 20-over league. The Indian cricket board has not communicated an official date for the resumption of the IPL to the franchises, but a tentative date of 17-18 May is likely to be followed for the resumption of the tournament.

In order to complete the 12 league stage matches quickly, the BCCI is likely to hold more double-headers. Meanwhile, the final of the tournament is almost certain to be moved from 25 May to 30 May. There are even reports that the venue for the final could be moved from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

