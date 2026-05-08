IPL teams told to beware of honey traps as BCCI issues strict new protocols

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a detailed advisory to all Indian Premier League franchises, warning teams about the dangers of “honey-trapping”, unauthorised movement and security breaches during the tournament.

In a seven-page communication sent to franchises on Thursday evening, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia asked IPL teams to remain vigilant against situations that could potentially expose players and support staff to legal or reputational risks.

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According to Cricbuzz, which is in possession of the advisory, the board has also introduced stricter rules regarding hotel room access, player movement, accreditation checks and conduct inside tournament venues.

BCCI Warns Of ‘Honey-Trap’ Risks

The advisory specifically highlighted the threat of targeted compromise attempts in high-profile sporting environments and warned franchises to take preventive measures.

“The BCCI draws the attention of all Franchises to the well-documented risks of targeted compromise and honey-trapping that pervade high-profile sporting environments. The possibility of incidents giving rise to serious legal allegations, including those under applicable laws on sexual misconduct, cannot be discounted. IPL franchise management must remain vigilant and proactive in mitigating such risks at all times,” Devajit Saikia said in the advisory.

The warning comes amid growing concerns globally around athlete security, personal conduct and vulnerability to exploitation during major sporting tournaments.

Strict Rules On Hotel Room Access

One of the key directives in the advisory relates to hotel security and access to players’ rooms.

The BCCI said no outsider would be allowed to enter the rooms of players or support staff without prior written approval from the team manager.

“(a) No person, irrespective of their identity, relationship to the team member, or stated purpose, shall be permitted entry into a player's or support staff member's hotel room without the prior knowledge and explicit written approval of the Team Manager.

“(b) Guests and visitors shall be received exclusively in designated public areas of the hotel, such as the lobby or reception lounge. No guest shall be escorted to private hotel rooms unless the Team Manager has specifically authorised the same in writing.”

The board said the measures were aimed at reducing security vulnerabilities and ensuring tighter monitoring during the tournament.

Players Asked To Inform Security Before Leaving Hotels

The BCCI also flagged concerns over players and support staff leaving team hotels without informing security officials.

According to the advisory, some individuals had reportedly moved out at irregular hours without notifying designated Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) or Team Integrity Officers (TIOs).

“Instances have been noted of players and support staff leaving team hotels at irregular hours without informing the designated Security Liaison Officers (SLOs) or Team Integrity Officer (TIOs). Such departures create significant security vulnerabilities and expose individuals to risks that cannot be mitigated if the relevant personnel are uninformed,” Saikia wrote.

Under the new guidelines, players and support staff must now obtain clearance before leaving team hotels and inform management in advance about any personal or recreational movement outside.

The advisory also directs SLOs and TIOs to maintain detailed movement logs for all team members.

Accreditation Cards Must Be Displayed At All Times The BCCI has additionally instructed all players, officials and franchise representatives to prominently display accreditation cards within tournament venues.

The board noted that some individuals had shown reluctance in presenting accreditation for verification during security checks.

“It has been brought to notice that certain team members have demonstrated reluctance in presenting their accreditation cards for verification when requested by authorised security personnel. This behaviour is unacceptable and constitutes a breach of basic event security protocol,” the advisory said.

The board warned that non-compliant individuals could be denied entry to venues until the issue is resolved.

Franchise Owners Told To Follow Dugout Protocol The advisory also addressed conduct by IPL franchise owners during matches.

The BCCI said it had observed instances where owners attempted to approach or interact with players during live match situations, including inside dugouts and restricted areas.

“Specifically, instances have been observed of IPL franchise owners attempting to communicate with, approach, hug, or otherwise physically interact with players and team members during live match situations. Such conduct, however well-intentioned, directly contravenes established protocol and may constitute interference with team dynamics and match proceedings,” the communication stated.

Franchise owners and their representatives have now been strictly barred from entering restricted zones or interacting with players during matches unless approved through official channels.

BCCI Warns Against Vaping And Prohibited Substances The board has also cracked down on vaping after a recent incident involving a player reportedly using an e-cigarette inside a dressing room.

“Instances of vaping within the dressing room and other restricted areas of tournament venues have been brought to the BCCI's attention. It is pertinent to note that the use of vapes and electronic cigarettes is prohibited under applicable Indian law. Any individual found engaging in such conduct within tournament premises is not only violating BCCI and IPL regulations but may also be committing a cognisable offence under the applicable statutory framework,” Saikia wrote.

The advisory reiterated that vaping devices, e-cigarettes and prohibited substances are banned across all IPL venues, including dressing rooms, dugouts, hotels and practice facilities.

Team Managers Given Additional Responsibility The BCCI has placed responsibility for implementing the new directives on team managers and franchise officials.

Among the mandatory measures listed in the advisory are team briefings within 48 hours, written acknowledgement from players and staff, guest approval systems, detailed movement logs and reporting of any violations to the IPL Operations Division.