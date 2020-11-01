IPL: 'That short run game has come back to bite us,' says Rahul after KXIP ouster

"It is as simple as that. We didn't bat really well. Big pressure game, we expected 180-190. We couldn't soak in the pressure. We didn't have the results going our way in the first half. The team still felt like we were playing good cricket. We were patchy. The bowling and batting weren't coming together in the first half, proud that we did it in the second half," Rahul told host broadcasters Star Sports after the match.