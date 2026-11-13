IPL trades explained: How deals work — is a player's consent taken during a trade? Everything you need to know

Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians in exchange for Arshdeep Singh, thus completing the biggest and most high-profile trade in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Pandya hiked his fee to ₹18 crore from ₹16.35 crore for his Punjab Kings move, Arshdeep went to Mumbai Indians at an unchanged price tag of ₹18 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

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Before this, Rishabh Pant took a pay-cut of ₹12 crore to return to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had acquired Sanju Samson this year for ₹18 crore from Rajasthan Royals, who got Ravindra Jadeja for ₹14 crore and Sam Curran for ₹2.4 crore from CSK.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams

The first-ever trade in IPL history took place in 2009 when Mumbai Indians traded Ashish Nehra to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in exchange for Shikhar Dhawan. Nehra is currently the head coach of Gujarat Titans.

How does an IPL trade process happen? It all starts with a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) to the BCCI from the buying franchise. Once the EOI is submitted to the BCCI, the selling franchise has 48 hours to respond whether they are willing to make the player available for the trade.

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If the selling franchise makes the player available, then that cricketer is asked to sign a form provided by the BCCI to indicate his consent. "Provided an EOI confirmation is sent within the above-mentioned 48- hour window, then the player shall be asked to confirm if he wishes to be traded by signing a form to be provided by the BCCI (a "Consent Form")," the IPL trading rules say, as reported by Cricbuzz.

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The IPL trade regulations also allow the said player a percentage of any increase in his annual fee negotiated between the two franchises. Pandya received a hike of ₹1.65 crore. "The Consent Form shall specify the percentage of any increase in the annual League Fee to be negotiated as part of the trade (the "Negotiated Increase") which shall be paid to the Player (the "Player Percentage")," the rules further state.

Is fitness a consideration in IPL trade? Fitness is also part of the regulations addressed in the trade rules and regulations. Pandya, for his part, has not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2026, and is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), recovering from a right tibial bone stress injury (shin bone stress response without a structural fracture).

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According to the IPL trade regulations, the buying franchise must ensure that the player being traded is match-fit at the time of the exchange. "It is the responsibility of the buying Franchisee to ensure that the Player being traded is match fit at the time of the trade. It may require that the Player undergoes a medical examination in advance of the signing of the documents referred to above," it states.

The terms of the player's new contract are also another important aspect. While filling out the consent form, the player will unconditionally agree to a new Player Contract with the franchise, under which he will receive his original fee plus the agreed Player Percentage, if any, of the Negotiated Increase between the buying and selling franchises.

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The selling franchise will also have to unconditionally agree to release the player from his existing contract in return for the agreed Franchisee Percentage of the Negotiated Increase.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in