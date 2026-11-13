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IPL trades explained: How deals work — is a player's consent taken during a trade? Everything you need to know

Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians for an increased fee of 18 crore, while PBKS traded pacer Arshdeep Singh for him, completing the biggest and most high-profile player exchange in the history of IPL. 

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Nov 2026, 06:28 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh (right) ahead of IPL 2027.
Mumbai Indians traded Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh (right) ahead of IPL 2027.
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Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians in exchange for Arshdeep Singh, thus completing the biggest and most high-profile trade in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Pandya hiked his fee to 18 crore from 16.35 crore for his Punjab Kings move, Arshdeep went to Mumbai Indians at an unchanged price tag of 18 crore, the IPL said in a statement.

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Before this, Rishabh Pant took a pay-cut of 12 crore to return to Delhi Capitals from Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had acquired Sanju Samson this year for 18 crore from Rajasthan Royals, who got Ravindra Jadeja for 14 crore and Sam Curran for 2.4 crore from CSK.

Also Read | IPL 2027 trades so far: Full list of players who have switched teams

The first-ever trade in IPL history took place in 2009 when Mumbai Indians traded Ashish Nehra to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in exchange for Shikhar Dhawan. Nehra is currently the head coach of Gujarat Titans.

How does an IPL trade process happen?

It all starts with a formal Expression of Interest (EOI) to the BCCI from the buying franchise. Once the EOI is submitted to the BCCI, the selling franchise has 48 hours to respond whether they are willing to make the player available for the trade.

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If the selling franchise makes the player available, then that cricketer is asked to sign a form provided by the BCCI to indicate his consent. "Provided an EOI confirmation is sent within the above-mentioned 48- hour window, then the player shall be asked to confirm if he wishes to be traded by signing a form to be provided by the BCCI (a "Consent Form")," the IPL trading rules say, as reported by Cricbuzz.

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The IPL trade regulations also allow the said player a percentage of any increase in his annual fee negotiated between the two franchises. Pandya received a hike of 1.65 crore. "The Consent Form shall specify the percentage of any increase in the annual League Fee to be negotiated as part of the trade (the "Negotiated Increase") which shall be paid to the Player (the "Player Percentage")," the rules further state.

Also Read | IPL 2027: MI, PBKS complete blockbuster trade deal of Hardik, Arshdeep

Is fitness a consideration in IPL trade?

Fitness is also part of the regulations addressed in the trade rules and regulations. Pandya, for his part, has not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2026, and is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), recovering from a right tibial bone stress injury (shin bone stress response without a structural fracture).

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According to the IPL trade regulations, the buying franchise must ensure that the player being traded is match-fit at the time of the exchange. "It is the responsibility of the buying Franchisee to ensure that the Player being traded is match fit at the time of the trade. It may require that the Player undergoes a medical examination in advance of the signing of the documents referred to above," it states.

The terms of the player's new contract are also another important aspect. While filling out the consent form, the player will unconditionally agree to a new Player Contract with the franchise, under which he will receive his original fee plus the agreed Player Percentage, if any, of the Negotiated Increase between the buying and selling franchises.

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Also Read | IPL 2027 retentions explained: Salaries, auction budgets and decisions for teams

The selling franchise will also have to unconditionally agree to release the player from his existing contract in return for the agreed Franchisee Percentage of the Negotiated Increase.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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