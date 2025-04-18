IPL turns 18: From Rohit to Narine, a look at top performers in tournaments history

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's most successful sporting events, marked 18 years of existence on Friday. As the league finally enters a new year of its existence, there will be a lot of talk about some of its best players, moments and matches ever.

The talk about the league's best players can go on and on. Over the years, several players, both Indian and overseas, capped and uncapped, have made their impact in this competition and uplifted its status as a 'god among all mortals' as far as T20 competitions are concerned. This competition has given several talented individuals the chance to showcase their abilities and earn a place in their respective national sides. On the other side, several international heavyweights have expanded and diversified their legacies after delivering power-packed performances in the IPL, which have resulted in them winning the trophy for their side or getting other honours like Orange Cap (for most runs), Purple Cap (for most wickets), Player of the Tournament award etc.

Based on runs scored, wickets taken, trophies/caps won and other parameters, here are the top ten performers in IPL history, not ranked:

-Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Perhaps the most decorated player trophy-wise. Having won six IPL trophies, one with Deccan Chargers (2009) and five with MI as a captain (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020), Rohit has an enviable trophy cabinet in the IPL. He is also the third-highest run-getter in the league's history, with 6,710 runs at an average of 29.30, a strike rate of over 131, with two centuries and 43 fifties. His best score is 109*.

-David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad/Delhi Capitals)

The left-handed Australian is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL history and the greatest overseas batter, with 6,565 runs in 184 matches, at an average of 40.52, strike rate of 139.77, with four centuries and 62 fifties. His best score is 126. He is also the only player to have won three Orange Caps for most runs in a season (562 runs in the 2015 season, 641 runs in the 2017 season, 692 runs in the 2019 season). He also led SRH to victory in the 2016 season.

-MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings/Rising Pune Supergiant)

Another five-time IPL-winning captain, having won all IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) as the captain of CSK. Dhoni is also the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5,373 runs at an average of 39.21, with a strike rate of over 137. He has scored 24 half-centuries, with the best score of 84*. With 197 dismissals, he is also the most successful wicketkeeper-batter in the competition.

-Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

The 36-year-old is the epitome of loyalty, having remained with RCB, a franchise that backed him as a teenager, despite not having won an IPL title yet. He is also the top run-getter in the league's history, with 8,252 runs in 258 matches at an average of 39.10, with eight centuries and 58 fifties. His best score is 113*. He holds the record for the most centuries in tournament history, the most runs in a single edition of the tournament (973 runs in 2016), and the most centuries in a single edition (four in 2016). He is also a two-time Orange Cap winner (973 runs in 2016 and 741 runs in 2024). He also won the 'Player of the Tournament' award in 2016. He has reached the IPL finals three times, in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

-Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The spin-bowling all-rounder is another superstar who has stayed loyal to one franchise. Since 2012, he has been a key part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) set-up, having won three titles in 2012, 2014, and 2021. In 183 matches, he has scored 1,664 runs at an average of 17.33 and a strike rate of over 167, with a century and seven fifties to his name. With the ball, he has 187 wickets at an average of 25.25, with best figures of 5/19.

He also has won the 'Player of the Tournament' in 2012 (24 wickets), 2018 (357 runs with two fifties and 17 wickets) and 2024 (488 runs with a century and three fifties and 17 wickets) editions.

-Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings/Rajasthan Royals/Royal Challengers Bengaluru/Mumbai Indians)

The top wicket-taker in IPL history, with 211 wickets in 166 matches at an average of 22.73, with a five-wicket haul to his name and best figures of 5/40. He was part of the MI team which won the IPL title in 2013, playing just one match. He also won the 'Purple Cap' for most wickets in the 2022 edition, with 27 scalps for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

-Ambati Rayudu (Mumbai Indians/Chennai Super Kings)

Perhaps the most underrated IPL star ever. With three titles each for MI and CSK, two IPL giants, in 2013, 2015, and 2017, and later in 2018, 2021, and 2023 with the Men in Yellow, respectively, Rayudu is the player with the joint-highest IPL title wins. With the bat, he has scored 4,348 runs at an average of 28.23 and a strike rate of over 127, with a century and 22 fifties in 187 innings and the best score of 100*.

-Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians)

The West Indies legend played a crucial role in MI's five title wins from 2013 to 2020, marking one of the best periods for any team in any form of cricket. In 189 matches, he scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of over 147, with 16 fifties. His best score is 87*. He also took 69 wickets at an average of 31.59, with best figures of 4/44.

-Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings/Mumbai Indians/Gujarat Lions)

One of the most successful names in franchise cricket also boasts three IPL titles to his name, with CSK winning in 2011, 2018, and 2021. With 1,560 runs in 161 matches, 113 innings at an average of 22.60, five half-centuries and 183 scalps at an average of 23.82 with best figures of 4/22 (sixth-highest wicket-taker ever), Bravo is one of the best all-rounders in IPL history. He is also among the players who have won the Purple Cap for most wickets twice, in 2013 (32 wickets, the most in a single edition) and 2015 (26 wickets).

-Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians)