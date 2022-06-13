IPL TV, digital rights in subcontinent fetch BCCI ₹44,075 crore4 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 12:10 AM IST
Despite reports of big-city audiences switching from cable and DTH to streaming, TV ad volumes revived in 2021, BARC said
NEW DELHI : Television and digital rights to beam Indian Premier League (IPL) matches across the Indian subcontinent were sold for a whopping ₹44,075 crore on the second day of the ongoing e-auction, three people familiar with the bidding process said, as broadcast giants bet on IPL’s pan-India popularity and explosive internet adoption.