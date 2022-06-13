IPL TV, digital rights in subcontinent fetch BCCI 44,075 crore

However, the IPL 15 edition this year saw a decline in viewership, and critics argue that it will be difficult to recover the investment in the property by the winners. “It’s too early to say if the rights holder will recover this money. I think the real value of IPL is being unlocked, and this recovery will not be based on ad rates alone. There are a lot of new revenue streams that will emerge, and success will depend on how best the winning network is able to monetize this," said Navin Khemka, CEO South Asia, MediaCom.