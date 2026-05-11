Mint Explainer | Why are IPL valuations so divergent between the league and its teams?

What are experts saying about IPL’s future valuation?

The estimates aren’t rosy. In a report in March, media consulting firm Media Partners Asia predicted that IPL media rights will fetch about $5.4 billion in the next bidding cycle (2028 to 2032), roughly the same as in the previous cycle. However, as per MPA, these rights must sell for at least $6.3 billion for the cricket league to break even. If the MPA’s estimates hold true, this would be the first time that media rights won’t increase sharply since the IPL was launched.