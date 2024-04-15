‘Rohit Sharma played with real intent’: Bret Lee defends hitman's ton after loss against CSK
Despite Rohit Sharma's valiant century, Mumbai Indians fell short against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Rohit's unbeaten 105 runs off 63 balls earned him praise from Brett Lee for his intent and focus on team victory.
Former Mumbai Indians captain and veteran batsman Rohit Sharma was at his best against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, scoring 105 runs in 63 deliveries at a strike rate of 166.67. But despite the valiant efforts of the 'Hitman', as he is affectionately known by his fans, Mumbai Indians were unable to chase down their target of 207 and eventually lost the match by 20 runs, with Rohit remaining unbeaten at the crease.