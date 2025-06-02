RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Who’ll win? Prediction, fantasy team; Bengaluru or  Punjab – who’ll have the last laugh?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Punjab Kings in the historic IPL 2025 final on June 3i. The match, featuring two teams with no trophy yet, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will start at 7:30 PM.

The 18-year curse of not having an IPL trophy will end for one of these teams. The big question is: for which team?

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Head-to-Head Bengaluru and Punjab have played 36 IPL matches against each other so far. And, nothing separates the two as both teams have won 18 each.

However, RCB have an edge this year. Out of 3 encounters, they have won 2, not to forget the powerful dominance in Qualifier 1.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: AI Prediction Let’s see what AI is predicting about RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final.

ChatGPT predicts an even contest, “RCB have momentum, playoff experience, and form on their side. But in a final, pressure erases all advantages. If PBKS’ top order fires and they manage early breakthroughs, they can pull off a win.”

“Still, edge to RCB — this may finally be their year to break the curse,” it adds.

According to Grok, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are likely to win by a narrow margin, ending their 18-year trophy drought

“If PBKS bat first and post 180+, their bowling, led by Arshdeep and Chahal, could make it competitive, but RCB’s form and matchup advantages give them the edge,” says the AI tool.

Google Gemini predicts Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings to lift the trophy.

“Punjab Kings will win the IPL 2025 trophy. It will be a tight contest, but PBKS's fighting spirit and Shreyas Iyer's leadership in high-pressure situations might just tip the scales in their favour to break their 18-year wait,” it predicts.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Fantasy team Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis, Jitesh Sharma

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Who’ll win? Google Match Prediction says Bengaluru have a 52% chance of winning.