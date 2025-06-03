RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final: Top 5 fantasy picks for your dream team; Bengaluru-Punjab enter the ring for one last fight

On June 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will face each other IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM. Let’s take a look at the top 5 fantasy picks in the RCB vs PBKS final.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli is a must-pick fantasy player for the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS. His recent form and historical dominance speak for themselves. He has scored 614 runs this season with eight fifties and an average of 55.82.

Against Punjab, Kohli has racked up 1,116 career runs, his third-most against any IPL team, with an impressive strike rate of 133.

In his last 10 innings, he’s made 6 fifties, including a 73 against PBKS. Across 17 IPL seasons, Kohli has amassed 8,618 runs, the most in the league’s history. If he has to perform in any match, it’s night. And, who knows it better than King Kohli himself?

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer enters the IPL 2025 final in blazing form. He has scored 603 runs in 16 matches, averaging 54.82 with a strike rate of 175.80, his best-ever in a single season. His match-winning 87* (41) in Qualifier 2 against MI was his 5th 30 or above score in the last 8 innings.

While he flopped in Qualifier 1 against RCB (2 off 3), his recent performances show he has peaked at the right time. Iyer has hammered 6 fifties, 43 boundaries, and 39 sixes this season. His calmness under pressure, sharp reading of the game and ability to shift gears make him a vital fantasy asset for the final.

Prabhsimran Singh Prabhsimran Singh has been one of Punjab Kings’ standout performers in IPL 2025. Scoring 523 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 163.44, he has proven his ability to accelerate early.

His last 10 innings include explosive knocks like 91(48), 83(49) and 54(36). He is aware that he hasn’t fired in the playoffs. He must light up the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. And, probably, he will.

Josh Hazlewood Josh Hazlewood is one of RCB’s top fantasy picks for the IPL 2025 final. With 21 wickets in just 11 matches this season, he boasts an outstanding bowling average of 15.81 and has already claimed three 3-wicket hauls in his last five games.

His performance against PBKS in Qualifier 1 (3 for 21) was crucial in dismantling their top-middle order. Hazlewood’s control in the powerplay and death overs makes him a consistent wicket-taker.

Josh Inglis Josh Inglis has emerged as a dark horse for Punjab Kings in his IPL debut. With 239 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 161.49, he’s played quick, impactful knocks in the middle order.