The Indian Premier League (IPL) will enter its 18th edition on March 22, 2025, when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Interestingly, the first-ever IPL match was played on April 18 in 2008.

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has grown in stature to call itself the richest league in the world. The IPL has also been a stepping stone for several cricketers who went on to make big names in international cricket, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Narine.

Also Read | Unsold at auction, Kane Williamson takes up new role in IPL 2025

With just a night to go before cricket's biggest carnival begins, let us take a look at the FIRSTS of Indian Premier League history.

Firsts in Indian Premier League IPL's first match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2008.

IPL's first toss: Rahul Dravid, then RCB captain, won the first-ever toss in IPL.

Who played the first ball in IPL: Sourav Ganguly (KKR)

Who bowled the first ball in IPL: Praveen Kumar (RCB)

First-ever four in IPL: Brendon McCullum

First-ever six in IPL: Brendon McCullum

First-ever wicket in IPL: Sourav Ganguly, caught Jacques Kallis, bowled by Zaheer Khan.

First-ever fifty in IPL: Brendon McCullum

First-ever hundred in IPL: Brendon McCullum (158)

First Win in IPL: KKR defeated RCB by 140 runs