IPL’s Firsts: From first ball to game-changing records, here’s a look at T20 league’s landmarks before 18th season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will enter its 18th edition on March 22, 2025, when Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. Interestingly, the first-ever IPL match was played on April 18 in 2008.
Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has grown in stature to call itself the richest league in the world. The IPL has also been a stepping stone for several cricketers who went on to make big names in international cricket, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Sunil Narine.
With just a night to go before cricket's biggest carnival begins, let us take a look at the FIRSTS of Indian Premier League history.