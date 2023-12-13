IPL's valuation surges to $10.7 billion, turns into a decacorn
The Indian Premier League’s (IPL), one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world, valuation jumped about 28% to reach a whopping $10.7 billion in 2023 against $8.4 billion in 2022. The total brand value of the IPL system has surged by 433% since its 2008 launch, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance said in a release. A decacorn refers to a business whose valuation is more than $10 billion.