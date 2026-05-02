Ira Jadhav emerges top buy in T20 Mumbai Womens League auction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Teenager Ira Jadhav emerged as the top buy at the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League auction, held in Mumbai today, fetching ₹10 lakh from Aakash Tigers, as the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) marked the start of a new phase for women's cricket in the city.

The auction saw intense bidding as franchises finalised their squads for the upcoming Season 1. A total of 363 players went under the hammer, with teams focusing on a strong mix of youth and proven domestic performers. Franchises spent a total of ₹1.47 crore at the auction, picking 50 players, according to a release. Ira, who grabbed attention after becoming the first Indian to score a triple century in U-19 cricket last year, was the standout pick of the auction, highlighting the league's focus on providing a platform to emerging talent. Earlier, the MCA announced the Icon Players, with Sayali Satghare (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Saima Thakor (Thane Sky Risers) and Humaira Kazi (Aakash Tigers) forming the core of their respective squads. Among other notable signings, India U-19 World Cup-winning vice-captain Sanika Chalke was picked up by Aakash Tigers for ₹5.50 lakh. Thane Sky Risers secured key additions in Vrushali Bhagat ( ₹6 lakh), Khushi Bhatia ( ₹4.50 lakh) and Zeal Dmello ( ₹4.50 lakh). SoBo Mumbai Falcons, meanwhile, assembled a strong unit with the likes of Simran Shaikh ( ₹7 lakh), Hurley Gala ( ₹5 lakh) and Riya Chaudhari ( ₹5.50 lakh). Aakash Tigers further built depth with the additions of Fatima Jaffer ( ₹4.25 lakh), Mitali Mhatre ( ₹2.75 lakh) and Jeeya Mandrawadkar ( ₹1.50 lakh). The T20 Mumbai Women's League is aimed at strengthening the city's women's cricket structure by providing a competitive platform for talent identification, development and progression, the release said. It also reflects the MCA's commitment to building a sustainable pathway for women's cricket, while creating opportunities for players to transition to higher levels of the game.

Ira expressed her excitement about being part of the league. "I am really grateful to MCA and Aakash Tigers for having so much faith in me and trust in me. I am really happy, and I hope I make the best of this opportunity. I am looking forward to giving my best in this tournament. It is really good for young players like me to have such good exposure, and MCA giving all these facilities and venues like the Wankhede Stadium is a really big stepping stone for all of us. I hope to go ahead and make the best out of this opportunity."

MCA President Ajinkya Naik said the first T20 Mumbai Women's League auction is a key step in boosting women's cricket.

"The inaugural T20 Mumbai Women's League auction marks a significant milestone in our vision to strengthen the women's cricketing ecosystem. Seeing a young talent like Ira Jadhav emerge as one of the standout picks today reflects the depth of promise in our grassroots structure and the opportunities this league is set to create. We are confident that this platform will play a pivotal role in identifying, nurturing and elevating the next generation of cricketers while building on Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy," he said.

Chairman of the League Governing Council, Rajdip Gupta, said the auction has set a strong base for a competitive and well-structured tournament.

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