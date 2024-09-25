Irani Cup 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Rest of India squad; Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal selected | BCCI announces team

Irani Cup 2024: The BCCI said in a note, “Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from September 27.”

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 07:29 AM IST
In picture: India's Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his century during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia India in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
In picture: India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad celebrates his century during the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia India in Guwahati, India, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP)

ZR Irani Cup 2024: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of India (RoI) squad, which will take on reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1 to 5.

Irani Cup 2024: Who's in the team?

According to a BCCI's press release, the Rest of India squad include Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (V-C), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar.

Also Read | Kishan all set for ’comeback’ in team, sends strong message to BCCI, Gambhir

Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal and Sarfaraz Khan will be released to play the Irani Cup if they are not picked in India's XI in the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh

The BCCI said in a note, “Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from September 27.”

Also Read | Jay Shah to continue as BCCI secretary? Apex Council meet shuns agenda

"Sarfaraz Khan, who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur," the BCCI added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was not made part of the RoI squad. Having not played any competitive cricket since last year's 50-over World Cup, Shami was in contention to feature in at least one Duleep Trophy fixture to prove his match fitness. "It seems now that his comeback is set to be delayed further, with him not part of the RoI squad," ESPN Cric Info reported.

Also Read | Jay Shah shares major announcement on Mohammed Shami’s return to Indian team

The upcoming IDFC First Bank ZR Irani Cup 2024 will be played against Mumbai, the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy champions. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from 1st-5th October 2024.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:29 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIrani Cup 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Rest of India squad; Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal selected | BCCI announces team

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    160.55
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.6 (4.29%)

    GAIL India

    222.60
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.02%)

    Tata Power

    467.70
    03:58 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    13.35 (2.94%)

    Bharat Electronics

    292.15
    03:59 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    5.75 (2.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    853.40
    03:50 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    76.3 (9.82%)

    K P R Mill

    1,011.05
    03:43 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    75.85 (8.11%)

    Sapphire Foods India

    375.35
    03:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    22.95 (6.51%)

    National Aluminium Company

    191.40
    03:49 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    11.1 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.000.00
      Chennai
      76,181.000.00
      Delhi
      76,333.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.