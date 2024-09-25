Irani Cup 2024: The BCCI said in a note, “Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from September 27.”

ZR Irani Cup 2024: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday that Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of India (RoI) squad, which will take on reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1 to 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Irani Cup 2024: Who's in the team? According to a BCCI's press release, the Rest of India squad include Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (V-C), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed and Rahul Chahar.

Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal and Sarfaraz Khan will be released to play the Irani Cup if they are not picked in India's XI in the Kanpur Test against Bangladesh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BCCI said in a note, “Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The 2nd Test will begin from September 27."

"Sarfaraz Khan, who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur," the BCCI added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was not made part of the RoI squad. Having not played any competitive cricket since last year's 50-over World Cup, Shami was in contention to feature in at least one Duleep Trophy fixture to prove his match fitness. "It seems now that his comeback is set to be delayed further, with him not part of the RoI squad," ESPN Cric Info reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}