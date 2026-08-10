IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan chase 2027 World Cup spot against Ireland; check playing XIs, live streaming details

ireland cricket team vs afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Afghanistan are just one win away from securing their spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup as the Rahmat Shah-led side take on Ireland in the third game of the five-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Afghanistan are leading the series 1-0 after the first game ended in a washout. Afghanistan won the second game by a 92 runs.

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The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Team Rankings excluding the hosts as off September 30, 2026 will automatically qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the first ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland abandoned due to rain, the Irish cricket team are forced to enter the World Cup qualifier.

South Africa and Zimbabwe automatically qualify as the host nations. As of August 10, 2026, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the top eight teams in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings. west Indies are also playing in the Qualifiers along with Ireland.

What happened in IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI? In the second game, Afghanistan rode on opener Ibrahim Zadran's 84 to post 299/8 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 207 in 33.4 overs. Cade Carmichael scored 62 runs for Ireland before the hosts suffered a sudden collapse. Ireland lost their final seven wickets for 63 runs with, Rashid Khan being the chief destroyer - 7.4 - 0 - 34 - 6.

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Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI toss report Afghanistan captain Rahmat won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Ireland went with the same team, Afghanistan made just one change, with Yamin Ahmedzai replacing Mohammed Saleem.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI playing XIs Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough

Where to watch IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India is telecasting Afghanistan's tour of Ireland 2026 live. But Indian audiencs can still watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI on FanCode app and website, on a subscription basis.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in