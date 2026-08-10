Subscribe

IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan chase 2027 World Cup spot against Ireland; check playing XIs, live streaming details

Afghanistan are leading the series 1-0 after the first game ended in a washout. Afghanistan won the second game by a 92 runs by Duckworth-Lewis Method.

Koushik Paul
Updated10 Aug 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Ireland's Paul Stirling (L) and Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the coin toss in Belfast.
Ireland's Paul Stirling (L) and Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during the coin toss in Belfast.
AI Quick Read

ireland cricket team vs afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Afghanistan are just one win away from securing their spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup as the Rahmat Shah-led side take on Ireland in the third game of the five-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Afghanistan are leading the series 1-0 after the first game ended in a washout. Afghanistan won the second game by a 92 runs.

Advertisement

The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Team Rankings excluding the hosts as off September 30, 2026 will automatically qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the first ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland abandoned due to rain, the Irish cricket team are forced to enter the World Cup qualifier.

Also Read | Rashid Khans six-for powers Afghanistan to 92-run win over Ireland in second ODI

South Africa and Zimbabwe automatically qualify as the host nations. As of August 10, 2026, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the top eight teams in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings. west Indies are also playing in the Qualifiers along with Ireland.

What happened in IRE vs AFG 2nd ODI?

In the second game, Afghanistan rode on opener Ibrahim Zadran's 84 to post 299/8 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 207 in 33.4 overs. Cade Carmichael scored 62 runs for Ireland before the hosts suffered a sudden collapse. Ireland lost their final seven wickets for 63 runs with, Rashid Khan being the chief destroyer - 7.4 - 0 - 34 - 6.

Advertisement

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI toss report

Afghanistan captain Rahmat won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Ireland went with the same team, Afghanistan made just one change, with Yamin Ahmedzai replacing Mohammed Saleem.

Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI playing XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough

Where to watch IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India is telecasting Afghanistan's tour of Ireland 2026 live. But Indian audiencs can still watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI on FanCode app and website, on a subscription basis.

Advertisement

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIRE vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan chase 2027 World Cup spot against Ireland; check playing XIs, live streaming details
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts