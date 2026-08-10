IRE vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan chase 2027 World Cup spot against Ireland; check playing XIs, live streaming details

ireland cricket team vs afghanistan national cricket team match scorecard: Afghanistan are just one win away from securing their spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup as the Rahmat Shah-led side take on Ireland in the third game of the five-match series against Ireland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Afghanistan are leading the series 1-0 after the first game ended in a washout. Afghanistan won the second game by a 92 runs.
The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Team Rankings excluding the hosts as off September 30, 2026 will automatically qualify for the 2027 ODI World Cup. With the first ODI between Afghanistan and Ireland abandoned due to rain, the Irish cricket team are forced to enter the World Cup qualifier.
South Africa and Zimbabwe automatically qualify as the host nations. As of August 10, 2026, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the top eight teams in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings. west Indies are also playing in the Qualifiers along with Ireland.
In the second game, Afghanistan rode on opener Ibrahim Zadran's 84 to post 299/8 in 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 207 in 33.4 overs. Cade Carmichael scored 62 runs for Ireland before the hosts suffered a sudden collapse. Ireland lost their final seven wickets for 63 runs with, Rashid Khan being the chief destroyer - 7.4 - 0 - 34 - 6.
Afghanistan captain Rahmat won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Ireland went with the same team, Afghanistan made just one change, with Yamin Ahmedzai replacing Mohammed Saleem.
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah(c), Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Cade Carmichael, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Jai Moondra, Byron McDonough
Unfortunately, no television channel in India is telecasting Afghanistan's tour of Ireland 2026 live. But Indian audiencs can still watch the Ireland vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI on FanCode app and website, on a subscription basis.