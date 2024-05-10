Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

3 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Livemint

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field in the 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 10 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Castle Avenue, Dublin

Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
Pakistan squad -
Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

10 May 2024, 07:15:36 PM IST

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi.

10 May 2024, 07:13:37 PM IST

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young.

10 May 2024, 07:11:36 PM IST

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland won the toss and elected to field

10 May 2024, 06:33:20 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details
1st T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Pakistan to be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

