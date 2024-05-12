Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start at 07:30 PM

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024Premium
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 12 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Castle Avenue, Dublin

Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
Pakistan squad -
Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

12 May 2024, 06:33:26 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Pakistan to be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue