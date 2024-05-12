Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 to start at 07:30 PM

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024. Match will start on 12 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Castle Avenue, Dublin
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
Pakistan squad -
Agha Salman, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details
2nd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Pakistan to be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
