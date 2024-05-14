Active Stocks
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: It's a Four. Ireland at 90/1 after 9.2 overs
LIVE UPDATES

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Ireland at 90/1 after 9.2 overs

18 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 08:16 PM IST
Livemint

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker hit a Four on Saim Ayub bowling.Ireland at 90/1 after 9.2 overs

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024Premium
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score :

Ireland Innings Highlights :

  • L Tucker dropped on 11 by A Khan in 3.5 overs
  • Ireland : 50/1 in 6.0 overs
  • Mandatory Power play (1-6): Ireland 50/1
  • 2nd wicket partnership: 50 off 27 balls between A Balbirnie (19) and L Tucker (28)

    14 May 2024, 08:16:10 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Saim Ayub bowling . Ireland at 90/1 after 9.2 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Two in two! Flighted full and on middle, Lorcan Tucker skips down and smashes it to long on for a boundary.

    14 May 2024, 08:16:08 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Saim Ayub bowling . Ireland at 86/1 after 9.1 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Not the best of deliveries. On the pads and Lorcan Tucker sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary.

    14 May 2024, 08:14:18 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 82/1 after 9 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 37 (23)
    Andy Balbirnie 35 (23)
    Pakistan
    Abbas Afridi 0/20 (2)

    14 May 2024, 08:12:48 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Andy Balbirnie smashed a Six on Abbas Afridi bowling . Ireland at 80/1 after 8.3 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Balbirnie is timing so well. Short stuff on middle, Balbirnie gets tall and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. 11 runs already of the over.

    14 May 2024, 08:11:18 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Abbas Afridi bowling . Ireland at 73/1 after 8.1 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! On a length and on off. Lorcan Tucker looks to flick but gets a leading edge and it lobs just over the man at backward point and rolls away to the fence.

    14 May 2024, 08:09:18 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 69/1 after 8 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Andy Balbirnie 28 (20)
    Lorcan Tucker 31 (20)
    Pakistan
    Saim Ayub 0/4 (1)

    14 May 2024, 08:06:17 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 64/1 after 7 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 28 (17)
    Andy Balbirnie 27 (17)
    Pakistan
    Hasan Ali 0/29 (2)

    14 May 2024, 08:05:47 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Hasan Ali bowling . Ireland at 63/1 after 6.5 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! 13 runs so far. Short in length and on middle, Lorcan Tucker pulls it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary.

    14 May 2024, 08:04:17 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Andy Balbirnie smashed a Six on Hasan Ali bowling . Ireland at 58/1 after 6.3 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Nice idea and executes it brilliantly as well. .Full and on off, Balbirnie shuffles across and paddles it over fine leg for a maximum.

    14 May 2024, 08:02:18 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 50/1 after 6 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 22 (14)
    Andy Balbirnie 19 (14)
    Pakistan
    Abbas Afridi 0/7 (1)

    14 May 2024, 08:02:17 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Abbas Afridi bowling . Ireland at 50/1 after 5.6 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Really smart from the skipper. 50 up as well. A length ball, outside off. Lorcan Tucker plays at the last moment past short third man for a boundary.

    14 May 2024, 07:57:48 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 42/1 after 5 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 17 (10)
    Andy Balbirnie 17 (12)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Amir 0/17 (2)

    14 May 2024, 07:55:17 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Andy Balbirnie smashed a Six on Mohammad Amir bowling . Ireland at 38/1 after 4.1 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Short in length and on middle, Balbirnie pulls it hard over square leg and it goes well over the fielder placed there.

    14 May 2024, 07:52:47 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 32/1 after 4 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 15 (7)
    Andy Balbirnie 9 (9)
    Pakistan
    Hasan Ali 0/15 (1)

    14 May 2024, 07:52:47 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Hasan Ali bowling . Ireland at 32/1 after 3.5 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Edged and it flies away! A length ball, close to off. Lorcan Tucker looks to cut but edges it to the right of the keeper who flies but was well out of his reach.

    14 May 2024, 07:51:47 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Four on Hasan Ali bowling . Ireland at 28/1 after 3.4 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! A bit loose from Ali. On a length and outside off, nothing ball and the skipper punishes it through covers for four.

    14 May 2024, 07:51:17 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Lorcan Tucker smashed a Six on Hasan Ali bowling . Ireland at 24/1 after 3.3 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Well played! Just uses the pace here. On a length and on middle, Lorcan Tucker steps across and paddle scoops it over fine leg and goes all the way.

    14 May 2024, 07:48:47 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 16/1 after 3 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Lorcan Tucker 1 (2)
    Andy Balbirnie 8 (8)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 1/9 (2)

    14 May 2024, 07:47:17 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ross Adair is out and Ireland at 15/1 after 2.4 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! This is typical Afridi style. A length ball on middle and it tails in back just by a bit. Adair swings across the line but misses and it crashes the stumps. Dots were putting pressure on Adair.

    14 May 2024, 07:43:46 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 15/0 after 2 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Andy Balbirnie 8 (8)
    Ross Adair 7 (4)
    Pakistan
    Mohammad Amir 0/7 (1)

    14 May 2024, 07:41:16 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ross Adair smashed a Six on Mohammad Amir bowling . Ireland at 14/0 after 1.2 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Ross Adair is underway now. Hits it through the line. On middle, fuller and this is lofted down to long on for a maximum.

    14 May 2024, 07:38:47 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Ireland at 8/0 after 1 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
    Ireland
    Andy Balbirnie 8 (6)
    Ross Adair 0 (0)
    Pakistan
    Shaheen Afridi 0/8 (1)

    14 May 2024, 07:38:46 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Andy Balbirnie smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . Ireland at 8/0 after 0.5 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot once again! A length ball, outside off. Balbirnie punches it through covers for a boundary.

    14 May 2024, 07:36:46 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Andy Balbirnie smashed a Four on Shaheen Afridi bowling . Ireland at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Ireland are underway! Very full and on middle, Balbirnie flicks it through square leg and it races to the fence.

    14 May 2024, 07:11:15 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Scores: Playing XI

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: IRELAND (Playing XI) - Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (C/WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.

    14 May 2024, 07:11:15 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Scores: Playing XI

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: PAKISTAN (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir.

    14 May 2024, 07:11:15 PM IST

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Toss Update

    Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field

    14 May 2024, 06:34:48 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024

    Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details
    3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Pakistan to be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

