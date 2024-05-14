Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Ireland at 90/1 after 9.2 overs

Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score :
Ireland Innings Highlights :
- L Tucker dropped on 11 by A Khan in 3.5 overs
- Ireland : 50/1 in 6.0 overs
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): Ireland 50/1
- 2nd wicket partnership: 50 off 27 balls between A Balbirnie (19) and L Tucker (28)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Two in two! Flighted full and on middle, Lorcan Tucker skips down and smashes it to long on for a boundary.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Not the best of deliveries. On the pads and Lorcan Tucker sweeps it behind square leg for a boundary.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 37 (23)
Andy Balbirnie 35 (23)
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi 0/20 (2)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Balbirnie is timing so well. Short stuff on middle, Balbirnie gets tall and pulls it over square leg for a biggie. 11 runs already of the over.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! On a length and on off. Lorcan Tucker looks to flick but gets a leading edge and it lobs just over the man at backward point and rolls away to the fence.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Andy Balbirnie 28 (20)
Lorcan Tucker 31 (20)
Pakistan
Saim Ayub 0/4 (1)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 28 (17)
Andy Balbirnie 27 (17)
Pakistan
Hasan Ali 0/29 (2)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! 13 runs so far. Short in length and on middle, Lorcan Tucker pulls it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Nice idea and executes it brilliantly as well. .Full and on off, Balbirnie shuffles across and paddles it over fine leg for a maximum.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 22 (14)
Andy Balbirnie 19 (14)
Pakistan
Abbas Afridi 0/7 (1)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Really smart from the skipper. 50 up as well. A length ball, outside off. Lorcan Tucker plays at the last moment past short third man for a boundary.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 17 (10)
Andy Balbirnie 17 (12)
Pakistan
Mohammad Amir 0/17 (2)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Short in length and on middle, Balbirnie pulls it hard over square leg and it goes well over the fielder placed there.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 15 (7)
Andy Balbirnie 9 (9)
Pakistan
Hasan Ali 0/15 (1)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Edged and it flies away! A length ball, close to off. Lorcan Tucker looks to cut but edges it to the right of the keeper who flies but was well out of his reach.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Finds the gap! A bit loose from Ali. On a length and outside off, nothing ball and the skipper punishes it through covers for four.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Well played! Just uses the pace here. On a length and on middle, Lorcan Tucker steps across and paddle scoops it over fine leg and goes all the way.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Lorcan Tucker 1 (2)
Andy Balbirnie 8 (8)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 1/9 (2)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! BOWLED! This is typical Afridi style. A length ball on middle and it tails in back just by a bit. Adair swings across the line but misses and it crashes the stumps. Dots were putting pressure on Adair.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Andy Balbirnie 8 (8)
Ross Adair 7 (4)
Pakistan
Mohammad Amir 0/7 (1)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: SIX! Ross Adair is underway now. Hits it through the line. On middle, fuller and this is lofted down to long on for a maximum.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score:
Ireland
Andy Balbirnie 8 (6)
Ross Adair 0 (0)
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi 0/8 (1)
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Fine shot once again! A length ball, outside off. Balbirnie punches it through covers for a boundary.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: FOUR! Ireland are underway! Very full and on middle, Balbirnie flicks it through square leg and it races to the fence.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: IRELAND (Playing XI) - Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (C/WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Ben White.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: PAKISTAN (Playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir.
Ireland vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
Ireland vs Pakistan Match Details
3rd T20I of Pakistan tour of Ireland, 2024 between Ireland and Pakistan to be held at Castle Avenue, Dublin at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
