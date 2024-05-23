Hello User
Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start at 02:30 PM

Ireland vs Scotland Live Score, Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

Ireland vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024. Match will start on 23 May 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague

Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Mark Adair
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif

23 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024

Ireland vs Scotland Match Details
Match 5 of Ireland and Scotland tour of Netherlands, 2024 between Ireland and Scotland to be held at Voorburg Cricket Club, The Hague at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

