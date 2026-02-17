Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Pallekele Weather LIVE: Toss delayed in Kandy due to rain; What it means for Zimbabweans?

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe will be looking to book their Super 8 spot in the T20 world Cup 2026, with a win over Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, its been raining for much of the day so far in Kandy and the weather doesn't look good for a match to happen. The whole ground has been covered.

Where and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be available on JioStar app and website.

Ireland national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national team match scorecard

Ireland vs Zimbabwe predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe: Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava