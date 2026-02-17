Live Updates

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Pallekele Weather LIVE: Toss delayed in Kandy due to rain; What it means for Zimbabweans?

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The toss in Kandy has been delayed due to rain. If the game is washed out, both Zimbabwe and Ireland share a point each. That will show Australia the exit door in the group stage.

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Feb 2026, 02:58:49 PM IST
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The whole ground is under covers in Kandy.
Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: The whole ground is under covers in Kandy.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe will be looking to book their Super 8 spot in the T20 world Cup 2026, with a win over Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, its been raining for much of the day so far in Kandy and the weather doesn't look good for a match to happen. The whole ground has been covered.

Where and where to watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe?

The Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be available on JioStar app and website.

Ireland national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national team match scorecard

Ireland vs Zimbabwe predicted playing XIs

Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe: Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Follow updates here:
17 Feb 2026, 02:55:59 PM IST

ZIM VS IRE Weather LIVE: The ran has stopped in Kandy

The rain has stopped in Kandy. The visibility isn't good either as the hills behind can be barely seen in the background. Meanwhile, the groundstaff are down on the field to get the water out safely. The players of both Zimbabwe and Ireland are looking on the ground, waiting for the game to start.

17 Feb 2026, 02:44:10 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Kandy weather report

Pallekele international cricket stadium weather: The forecast in Pallekele aren't promising. The temperature likely to hover around the 20-26 degrees celsius and there are showers predicted during the match. The humidity will exceed 75 per cent.

17 Feb 2026, 02:34:11 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Toss has been delayed

The toss has been delayed in Kandy due to wet outfield.

17 Feb 2026, 02:27:49 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Can Australia qualify if Ireland vs Zimbabwe gets washed out?

In case there is a washout, both Zimbabwe and Ireland will share one point each. That means, Zimbabwe will reach to 5 points with a match to play and it will be enough for them to book a place into the Super 8. Even if Australia win their last match, they would reach only four points, thus missing out on a Super 8 spot.

17 Feb 2026, 02:23:38 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Things look blur in Kandy

However, things aren't looking great in Kandy. It's the last match of the group stage at this venue and been raining for most of the day. The whole ground has been covered.

View full Image
17 Feb 2026, 02:22:01 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: How have Ireland fared?

For Ireland, they have been hit by injury to their captain Paul Stirling. After winning the T20I series against Italy, Ireland lost to Sri Lanka and Australia, with their only win coming against Oman.

17 Feb 2026, 02:19:50 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Can Zimbabwe enter Super 8?

Zimbabwe have been great throughout the tournament so far with two wins in two games. In included an upset win over Australia. If Zimbabwe can beat Ireland today, it would mean Australia are out of the tournament in the group stage itself.

17 Feb 2026, 01:56:01 PM IST

IRE vs ZIM T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ireland vs Zimbabwe clash in Pallekele.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik, a Deputy Content Producer at LiveMint, has more than seven years of experience in sports reporting and desk. At LiveMint, Koushik covers spor...Read More

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsZimbabwe vs Ireland, Pallekele Weather LIVE: Toss delayed in Kandy due to rain; What it means for Zimbabweans?
More