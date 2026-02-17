Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Pallekele Weather LIVE: Toss delayed in Kandy due to rain; What it means for Zimbabweans?

Ireland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Zimbabwe will be looking to book their Super 8 spot in the T20 world Cup 2026, with a win over Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, its been raining for much of the day so far in Kandy and the weather doesn't look good for a match to happen. The whole ground has been covered.
The Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of Ireland vs Zimbabwe will be available on JioStar app and website.
Ireland national cricket team vs Zimbabwe national team match scorecard
Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Zimbabwe: Probable XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
The rain has stopped in Kandy. The visibility isn't good either as the hills behind can be barely seen in the background. Meanwhile, the groundstaff are down on the field to get the water out safely. The players of both Zimbabwe and Ireland are looking on the ground, waiting for the game to start.
Pallekele international cricket stadium weather: The forecast in Pallekele aren't promising. The temperature likely to hover around the 20-26 degrees celsius and there are showers predicted during the match. The humidity will exceed 75 per cent.
The toss has been delayed in Kandy due to wet outfield.
In case there is a washout, both Zimbabwe and Ireland will share one point each. That means, Zimbabwe will reach to 5 points with a match to play and it will be enough for them to book a place into the Super 8. Even if Australia win their last match, they would reach only four points, thus missing out on a Super 8 spot.
However, things aren't looking great in Kandy. It's the last match of the group stage at this venue and been raining for most of the day. The whole ground has been covered.
For Ireland, they have been hit by injury to their captain Paul Stirling. After winning the T20I series against Italy, Ireland lost to Sri Lanka and Australia, with their only win coming against Oman.
Zimbabwe have been great throughout the tournament so far with two wins in two games. In included an upset win over Australia. If Zimbabwe can beat Ireland today, it would mean Australia are out of the tournament in the group stage itself.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ireland vs Zimbabwe clash in Pallekele.