Ireland women announce 15-member squad for ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Ireland have named a youthful yet experienced 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales, marking their return to the global tournament after missing out on the 2024 edition.

Advertisement

The squad, led by captain Gaby Lewis, includes several players set to feature in their maiden Women's T20 World Cup. Ava Canning, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Aimee Maguire and Lara McBride are among the fresh faces rewarded after impressive performances in recent months, according to ICC.

Lewis will captain Ireland at a T20 World Cup for the first time after playing a pivotal role in their qualification campaign earlier this year. The stylish batter topped the run charts at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, scoring 276 runs in seven matches to guide Ireland back onto the world stage.

Ireland's batting unit will also rely heavily on experienced names such as Leah Paul, Amy Hunter and Orla Prendergast, while former skipper Laura Delany adds valuable leadership and all-round depth to the side.

Advertisement

Delany, who captained Ireland at the 2023 edition of the tournament, is also on the verge of a personal milestone as she closes in on becoming the first Ireland Women's player to claim 100 T20I wickets.

The bowling attack will feature pace bowler Arlene Kelly, who emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker during the global qualifiers and is expected to spearhead Ireland's challenge in English conditions.

Ireland have been drawn in a difficult Group 2 alongside defending champions New Zealand Women, hosts England Women, West Indies Women, Sri Lanka Women and Scotland Women.

Ireland will begin their campaign against Scotland at Old Trafford on June 13.

Ireland Women's Squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Christina Coulter Reilly, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Aimee Maguire, Lara McBride.

Advertisement

Ireland's T20 World Cup fixtures (Group stage)

Ireland vs Scotland: June 13, Old Trafford, 10:30 AM

Ireland vs England: June 16, Hampshire Bowl, 6:30 PM

Ireland vs New Zealand: June 19, Hampshire Bowl, 6:30 PM

Ireland vs Sri Lanka: June 23, Bristol County Ground, 2:30 PM

Ireland vs Ireland: June 27, Bristol County Ground, 2:30 PM. (ANI)