Irfan Pathan flags Bengaluru's major concern ahead of MI vs RCB in IPL 2026; ‘I feel the game might be decided by…’

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan flagged Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) major concern in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) stating there will questions in the camp after the defending champions lost to Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday.

Having won convincingly at home in their first two games, RCB were blown away by a Vaibhav Suryavanshi onslaught to lose a game for the first time in this edition. Ahead of RCB's important clash against Mumbai Indians, Pathan pointed out a flaw which the Rajat Patidar-led side would like to address.

“RCB are travelling now. When they played their first two games at home, they won comfortably, but the moment they went on the road, they lost in Guwahati against the Rajasthan Royals. So, there will be a few questions in the camp,” Pathan told on JioHotstar's 'Match Centre Live',

Not just the clash of two of the biggest heavyweights in IPL, the MI vs RCB clash is also about the Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli spectacle. Although the duo has retired from Tests and T20Is, both Rohit and Kohli continue to be major crowd-pullers for their respective teams.

Why Mumbai Indians are ahead of RCB? While RCB have the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Phil Salt as other high-profile names other than Kohli, Mumbai Indians could also be called as the second Indian team as they boast of Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah and captain Hardik Pandya.

According to Pathan, Mumbai Indians are slightly ahead of RCB in terms of man-to-man comparison but the game will be decided who bowls well at death. "I feel the game might be decided by which team bowls better in the end overs, and the toss will be an important factor too.

"RCB have the form, but in a man-to-man comparison, I feel Mumbai are slightly ahead," added Pathan. In their past five clashes, RCB hold the edge, having won three and lost two.