Irfan Pathan highlights Team India's major concern despite Asia Cup 2025 final qualification; ‘would have punished you’

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan voiced his concern for the national team ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 by highlighting a noticeable drop in the fielding standards by Suryakumar Yadav's men. Coming into this tournament as a no.1 ranked T20I side, the Men in Blue maintained their reputation by advancing to the summit clash with an unbeaten record on Wednesday after getting better of Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage.

Known to be one of the strongest fielding sides in the competition, the Indian team dropped as many as five catches against Bangladesh, including four chances off opener Saif Hassan, who went on to score 69. Although India's final opponents aren't finalised yet, but such fielding errors can cost the defending champions on any given day.

Also Read | Asia Cup 2025 Updated Super 4 points table after IND vs BAN

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Pathan, appreciated Indian player's hard work in training, but reminded that a team like India can't drop so many catches. “Another concern for Team India, I know the boys work hard in training, and so does the fielding coach, but the team are making a lot of mistakes. You cannot drop this many catches,” said Pathan.

"Even in the last match four chances were dropped. In this game, two catches were dropped in an over, if it was any other team, it would have punished you. You dropped Saif twice, who was set after scoring a 50, any other day, this would come back to bite you," added the all-rounder.

Once known to be the best fielding side in the world, under fielding coach T Dilip, India's lapses on the field in the Asia Cup 2025 had sparked a debate among fans. Some even questioned the return of Dilip, who was released after the ICC Champions Trophy. He rejoined the Indian setup ahead of the England tour.