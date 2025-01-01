Hours after chats were leaked from the Team India dressing room following the 184-run defeat against Australia at Melbourne and published in the Indian Express, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan minced no words in showing his anger on social media.

Expressing his angst on X, Pathan said, “What happens in the dressing room, should stay in the dressing room!”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Express published an article reporting that Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had harsh words for his team after it failed to save the Test match in Melbourne.

Adding more, the report mentioned that Gambhir was not happy with the team's recent performance and told them 'bahut ho gaya' (I've had enough).

During the briefing, Gambhir though did not take names but criticised the approach taken by some players of ‘doing their own thing in the name of “natural game”' rather than playing according to the situation of the match.

The report added that Gambhir is also said to have told the team members that he let them do what they wanted for the ‘last six months’ but he would now ‘decide’ how the team will play in the future.

“Mr Fix-It” trying to take Rohit Sharma's job: The Indian Express report claims that there is one senior player in the Indian team who sees himself as "Mr Fix-it". This player believes that the young guns in the team are not ready to take on leadership roles and is projecting himself as an interim option.

Here's how netizens reacted to these leaks: One said, "Dressing room chats of only two teams in India gets leaked one is Indian team and other is MI. Guess what's common?"

Another wrote, "Not only a poor captain on field ,Rohit is a bad person off the field too. Unethical for a journalist close to the captain to write a news story like this and shameful of Indian Express to publish it."

A third wrote, "Leak happened during Captain Kohli's tenure, then for MI when Hardik was handed over Captaincy and now again Rohit Sharma leaking info to his best friend. Cricket fraternity needs to call it out."

A fourth said, "Yes right. This started back in 2019 and continued till 2021. Now it's back again. Same pattern, everything is the same."