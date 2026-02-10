Irfan Pathan no longer part of Epic Victory Cricket League, accuses EVCL of breach of agreement terms

Irfan Pathan has announced that he is no longer associated with the Epic Victory Cricket League (EVCL). The former all-rounder’s statement comes as he finds his image allegedly still being used by the authorities.

“I am issuing this statement to clarify that I have no association with the Epic Victory Cricket League (EVCL). My contract with EVCL was formally terminated on 19th October 2025. This termination was a direct result of EVCL's material breach of the terms of the agreement,” Irfan Pathan wrote.

“It has come to my attention that my name and image are still being used to promote EVCL without my consent. Please be advised that any claim of my involvement, endorsement, or commitment to EVCL is false and unauthorized. I request all media platforms and the public to disregard any promotional content linking me to this league,” he added.

The former cricketer launched the Epic Victory Cricket League (EVCL) in Srinagar in April 2025. It is a franchise-based T20 tournament to highlight untapped talent, especially from Jammu and Kashmir.

The cricket league aims to provide genuine opportunities for players aged 17 to 39, bridging the gap between informal cricket and professional competition.

Nationwide trials started in June in Srinagar and continued across 20 cities until July, ahead of the tournament’s planned launch in September. A total of 15 matches will be staged across Jammu and Srinagar, ending with a final in the Valley.

Speaking at the Radisson Hotel launch event, Pathan stressed his commitment to young cricketers who lacked exposure or support. He said many talented players across regions such as Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh had waited quietly for a chance.

“There are boys who have never had a platform. This is for them,” he said.

EPCL 2026 The Epic Victory Cricket League (EVCL) 2026 officially started on 3 February 2026. The tournament is currently ongoing at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

Abhishek Ahlawat earlier became the most valuable player at EPCL auctions. Haldwani Tigers bought him for ₹2 lakh. Most other players remain in the bracket of ₹20,000-40,000.

Earlier key mid-week clashes included Mussoorie Kings meeting Delhi Knights, as well as a match involving UP Warriors and Haldwani Tigers. The league phase concluded on 10 February.

Teams include Varanasi Vipers, UP Warriors, Mussoorie Kings, Haldwani Tigers, Uttarakhand Soldiers and Delhi Knights. Matches take place twice on a playing day, at 12:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

